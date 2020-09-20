COVID-19: Five states account for 60% active cases, 52% new cases, 60% fresh recoveries

The number of recoveries has increased to 43,03,043 with 94,612 people recuperating from coronavirus in a span of 24 hours. The national recovery rate now stands at 79.68 per cent, the health ministry said on Sunday.

The five states - Maharashtra, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh and Tamil Nadu - account for 60 per cent of the new recoveries. These states also account for 52 per cent of the new cases, the ministry noted.

Maharashtra continued to top the chart with more than 23,000 new recoveries, while both Karnataka and Andhra Pradesh accounted for over 10,000 single-day recoveries, it said.

The country has reported more than 94,000 recoveries for two successive days, the ministry said.

A total of 92,605 fresh COVID-19 cases have been reported in the country in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of such cases to 54,00,619.

"Also, 52 per cent of the new cases are concentrated in five states. These are also the states contributing maximum to the new recoveries," the ministry underlined.

Maharashtra accounted for over 20,000 (22.16 per cent) of the new cases. Both Andhra Pradesh and Karnataka accounted for more than 8,000 cases, it said.

A total of 1,133 deaths due to COVID-19 were registered in a span of 24 hours, pushing the death toll to 86,752, the ministry said, adding that 425 or 37 per cent of the fatalities reported on Saturday were from Maharashtra, followed by Karnataka (114) and Uttar Pradesh (84).