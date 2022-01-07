COVID-19: More than 30K active patients in Delhi, positivity rate jumps to 17%

National capital New Delhi today reported over nearly 17,000 fresh cases of coronavirus in 24 hours. Delhi’s Minister of Health Satyendar Jain said that more than 30,000 active COVID-19 patients are in Delhi and nearly 17,000 fresh cases were recorded in the city in last 24 hours, taking the positivity rate to 17 per cent.

The national capital's daily cases jumped a whopping 41.5 per cent in a day as 15,097 infections were detected in the city yesterday. This comes a day after the city witnessed its biggest single-day spike - 10,665 cases - in nearly eight months. The positivity rate has surpassed 15 per cent.

Delhi, which is one of the worst-hit states by the COVID pandemic, has been producing a tidal wave of cases over the past few days, a surge that is believed to be driven by the highly transmissible Omicron variant of the virus.

In addition to this, the daily rise in coronavirus infections throughout the country was recorded above one lakh after 214 days, taking India's total tally of COVID-19 cases to 3,52,26,386 which includes 3,007 cases of Omicron reported across 27 states and UTs, according to the Union Health Ministry’s latest data.

Out of the total Omicron cases reported so far, 1,199 people have recovered or migrated. The country saw a single day rise of 1,17,100 new coronavirus infections, while the active cases increased to 3,71,363, the highest in around 120 days, according to the data updated at 8 am.

The death toll climbed to 4,83,178 with 302 fresh fatalities, MoHFW added. An increase of 85,962 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours.