COVID-19 surge in Hong Kong, Singapore, Thailand triggers fears of fresh wave. Is India at risk?

A fresh wave of COVID-19 is sweeping across parts of Southeast Asia, reigniting concerns over the virus’s resurgence. Cities like Hong Kong and Singapore are seeing sharp increases in cases, hospitalisations, and even fatalities, marking the first major uptick in nearly a year, according to a Bloomberg report.

With countries like China and Thailand also witnessing a rise in infections, questions are being raised about how far this wave could spread — and whether India should be on alert.

In Hong Kong, COVID-19 activity has climbed to a “quite high” level, said Albert Au, head of the Communicable Disease Branch at the Center for Health Protection. Respiratory samples testing positive for the virus have reached their highest point in a year. The resurgence is visible in multiple indicators — rising viral loads in sewage, a spike in hospital visits, and an increase in severe cases and deaths. In the week ending May 3, Hong Kong reported 31 fatalities linked to COVID-19.

The impact has already touched public life. Popular singer Eason Chan canceled his performances in Taiwan after testing positive for the virus, according to a statement on the concert’s official Weibo page.

Singapore, meanwhile, reported a 28% jump in estimated COVID-19 cases, with numbers reaching 14,200 in the first week of May. Hospitalisations surged by around 30% in the same period. The health ministry noted this as the country's first significant update in nearly a year.

Authorities pointed to waning immunity as a likely driver but confirmed there's “no indication” that current variants are more contagious or severe than before. The spike, occurring during warmer months, also challenges the usual seasonal trends of respiratory illnesses.

China is seeing similar trends, with test positivity rates in hospitals more than doubling in the five weeks leading up to May 4, according to the Chinese CDC. In Thailand, clusters of infections have emerged after the Songkran festival in April.

Regional health authorities are now urging vulnerable populations to stay updated on their vaccinations to reduce the wave’s impact.

India's status

Back home, there’s little cause for alarm. India currently reports only 93 active COVID-19 cases, according to the official dashboard of the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. So far, there are no signs of a new wave in the country.