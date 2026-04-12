COVID-19 vaccine scrutiny back in focus after Elon Musk's comments. Here's what he said

A renewed debate around COVID-19 vaccines has surfaced after recent remarks by Elon Musk and testimony presented before Germany’s federal parliament, drawing attention to vaccine safety, development timelines, and public discourse.

Sharing a post on X (formerly Twitter), Musk wrote, “The vaccine dosage was obviously too high and done too many times. I had the original Wuhan virus before there was any vaccine and it was much like any other cold/flu. Bad, but not terrible. But my second vaccine shot almost sent me to the hospital. Felt like I was dying.”

Advertisement

A journalist by the name of PeterSweden also posted on X, claiming that a former pharmaceutical toxicologist had made serious assertions during a parliamentary enquiry in Germany regarding alleged vaccine-related deaths. The claims, widely circulated on social media, remain unverified and have not been substantiated by mainstream scientific or regulatory bodies.

The discussion gained further traction following a recent hearing before Germany’s federal parliament. On March 19, 2026, Dr Helmut Sterz, identified as a former toxicologist associated with pharmaceutical work, testified before the Bundestag’s Corona Enquete Commission. His remarks focused on the pace of COVID-19 vaccine development, suggesting that certain long-term risk assessments, including carcinogenicity studies, were not fully completed prior to large-scale public rollout. He attributed this to the intense time pressure during the peak of the pandemic.

Advertisement

Earlier, Musk had also reacted to comments made by US Vice President JD Vance during his appearance on the The Joe Rogan Experience. Vance said, “we are not talking enough about the side-effects of COVID-19 vaccines in this country,” adding that he experienced a strong reaction after taking the vaccine despite having contracted COVID-19 multiple times.

Musk has previously voiced opposition to mandatory vaccination policies, stating that he would have preferred going to “prison” rather than enforcing such mandates for his employees. He also claimed that his third vaccine dose nearly led to hospitalisation.

The developments highlight the continuing global conversation around COVID-19 vaccines, balancing personal experiences, political commentary, and scientific evaluation. Health authorities, including the World Health Organization, have consistently maintained that vaccines remain a critical tool in preventing severe illness and death, while acknowledging that side effects, though generally rare, can occur.