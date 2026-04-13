Creators over celebrities: Dot & Key founder Suyash Saraf explains what drives real brand influence today

In a digital-first era where audiences increasingly value relatability over glamour, Suyash Saraf, founder of Dot & Key, has made a compelling argument for why creators are overtaking celebrities in brand-building strategies.

Speaking on a podcast with Raj Shamani, Saraf laid out a data-backed and experience-driven perspective on influence, authenticity and marketing ROI — offering a roadmap for brands navigating today’s fragmented attention economy.

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Creators win on long-term advocacy

Saraf made it clear that when it comes to sustained brand advocacy, creators have a distinct advantage.

“For advocacy, definitely choose a creator, not a celebrity,” he said, pointing to the deep, trust-based relationships creators build with their audiences. Unlike celebrities who often endorse multiple brands simultaneously, creators tend to be more selective — making their endorsements feel more genuine.

This consistency, he argued, leads to higher persuasion and better long-term conversion.

Authenticity is the new currency

At the heart of Saraf’s philosophy is one core principle: authenticity.

“Authenticity is everything. No one wants fake content. Everyone can smell paid content from far away,” he noted.

He emphasised that brands often undermine performance by over-controlling creators. Instead, he advised giving them creative freedom, allowing them to communicate in their own voice and style.

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This approach not only improves engagement but also strengthens audience trust—arguably the most valuable asset in digital marketing today.

Engagement matters more than followers

Saraf also challenged one of the most commonly used metrics in influencer marketing—follower count.

“Followers are very irrelevant,” he said, explaining that even accounts with millions of followers can struggle with low engagement.

Instead, he suggested evaluating creators based on average views per piece of content:

A+ creators: 1 million+ views per reel

B+ creators: 200,000–500,000 views

C+ creators: 10,000–200,000 views

This shift reflects a broader industry move toward performance-based evaluation rather than vanity metrics.

Breaking down the cost of influence

On pricing, Saraf framed influencer marketing through a cost-per-view lens.

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He estimated typical costs to range between ₹0.80 to ₹1 per view, though this can vary widely:

Lower-tier creators: ~₹0.40 per view

High-authority creators: up to ₹2 per view

According to him, brands should not hesitate to pay a premium for creators who demonstrate strong authority and audience trust—especially when scaling campaigns.

Micro to macro: every influencer has a role

Saraf highlighted the importance of a layered influencer strategy, where different categories—from micro-creators to celebrities—serve distinct purposes.

Micro-influencers, in particular, can drive significant impact within niche communities, often outperforming larger accounts in engagement and trust.

Consistency across campaigns, he added, is key to building recall and reinforcing brand messaging over time.

Who deserves higher pay?

When asked whether he would pay more to creators or celebrities, Saraf’s answer was pragmatic: whoever delivers higher impact.

“I would pay more to someone who has very high engagement,” he said.

He acknowledged that while celebrities continue to sell aspiration, creators bring relatability—something that resonates deeply with Gen Z audiences.

However, he also noted that celebrities can still be effective if there is strong alignment with the brand, particularly when partnerships begin early in their journey.

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A performance-first mindset

Summing up his approach, Saraf reduced the debate to a simple equation: alignment plus impact.

“If alignment with the brand is the same, then I just go with impact,” he said.