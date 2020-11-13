Cricketer Krunal Pandya briefly detained at Mumbai airport; here's why

Indian international cricketer Krunal Pandya was briefly stopped at Mumbai International Airport by the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) on Thursday over suspicion of being in possession of undisclosed gold and other valuables. The Mumbai Indians all-rounder was returning from UAE after conclusion of the 13th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL).

As per DRI sources, Krunal had returned shortly after 5 pm by a flight from UAE when he was stopped at the airport by DRI personnel.

"Cricketer Krunal Pandya stopped by Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) at the Mumbai International Airport over suspicion of being in possession of undisclosed gold and other valuables, while returning from UAE," ANI quoted DRI sources as saying.Krunal was reportedly in possession of gold items and some luxury watches, including those gifted to him by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) when he reached Mumbai from Dubai.

As per the rule, an Indian male passenger coming back to India from other countries is allowed to bring duty free jewellery worth Rs 50,000 and in case of female passenger the limit is Rs 1 lakh. However, Indians who have lived abroad for a period of six months or longer can carry up to 1kg of gold to India.

Krunal was part of the Rohit Sharma-led Mumbai Indians franchise that won the fifth edition of the IPL held in UAE. The team, owned by Reliance Industries, defeated Delhi Capitals in the finals of the tournament on November 10 to claim their fifth IPL title. The franchise had won the tournament in 2013, 2015, 2017, and 2019.

