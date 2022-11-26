'Croissant to Crocin': Anand Mahindra shares remedy for all types of pains

Mahindra group Chairman Anand Mahindra, who is popular for sharing witty and inspirational content on his Twitter handle, has now shared a photo of croissants (flaky French viennoiserie pastry) being sold in India with an unknown name.



While sharing the photo, Anand Mahindra tweeted, "Well, at least my French son-in-law agrees that the Croissant is an effective remedy for all sorts of aches and pains….And we Indians have mastered abbreviated software programming language.. So why not?"

Well, at least my French son-in-law agrees that the Croissant is an effective remedy for all sorts of aches and pains….And we Indians have mastered abbreviated software programming language.. So why not? pic.twitter.com/2hJTYaWDPS — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) November 25, 2022



The Croissant in the photograph is sold in India for Rs 20. Surprisingly, the shopkeeper had changed the name to Crocin. Crocin is a pain reliever that is widely used in India to treat headaches.



The photo also includes croissant names in various pronunciations: Kwa-son, Crusso-n, Cruss-ant, Kwah-saun, Cru-son, and Krw-so.



"Oh these French and Austrians!! Pronunciation made simple in India!!! Mera Bharath Mahaan!!!" the photo text read.



Netizens responded enthusiastically to the tweet. As one user put it, "As long as it is fresh and crips...What's in the name? And intake of food always reduces the headache to some extent."



Several users described it as amusing. "Cannot hide my laugh...haahaahaa it's impeccable sir," wrote another user.



"How come Austrians are involved in this? They are great with pastries and croissants but in no way responsible for the pronunciation of a French innovation... they care more for 'Salzburger Nockerln' and 'Sacher Torte'," another user tweeted.

