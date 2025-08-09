Business Today
'Crowded trains, ₹1.5 crore 1BHK...': Viral post sparks Mumbai vs Hyderabad clash on costs and chaos

While the poster still praised Mumbai’s opportunities, culture and energy, they admitted their quality of life is better elsewhere, and asked: “For those living in Mumbai, what makes you stay despite the trade-offs?”

Business Today Desk
  • Updated Aug 9, 2025 2:21 PM IST
A Reddit user sparked debate after describing how Mumbai’s daily grind makes it “practically unliveable” for an average earner.

“Born and raised in Nagpur, I’ve always loved Mumbai… but once I started working, the daily grind hit hard: crowded locals, high rents, bad roads, traffic, rains, noise and pollution. I accepted it then, thinking ‘this is just Mumbai life,’” the post read.

After relocating to Bengaluru, Pune and now Hyderabad, the difference felt “stark”: “Better weather, lighter traffic, lower rents, cleaner air and more peace. I bought a spacious 3BHK here for ₹1.5 Cr — in Mumbai that wouldn’t get me more than a small 1BHK. I rent a nice 3BHK near my office for ₹43k — unthinkable in Mumbai.”

While the poster still praised Mumbai’s opportunities, culture and energy, they admitted their quality of life is better elsewhere, and asked: “For those living in Mumbai, what makes you stay despite the trade-offs?”

The post struck a chord with many netizens sharing their views.

One user wrote, “Mumbai is bursting now… high air and sound pollution. How can a small city accommodate so many people?”

Another, a Canadian who moved to Mumbai, called the city “draining”: “Insane rents, constant traffic, noise, pollution… it feels like survival, not living. Mumbai sells itself as a global city, but you land and see crumbling infrastructure and slums.”

A third offered a blunt metric: “Mumbai isn’t for those earning less than ₹2L/month… to live alone decently and save, you need ₹80K/month. With family, ₹1.5L+. And no, this doesn’t include partying or fancy dinners — just basic, sober living.”

Published on: Aug 9, 2025 2:21 PM IST
