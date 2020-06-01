Cyclone Nisarga: Home Minister Amit Shah chairs meeting to review preparations

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday chaired a meeting with senior officials to review the preparations to tackle Cyclone Nisarga brewing over Arabian Sea. The super storm is expected to hit parts of Maharashtra and Gujarat on June 3. The senior officials of NDMA, NDRF, IMD and the Indian Coast Guard attended the meeting, according to a statement released by the Home Minister's Office (HMO) on Monday. "Union Home Minister @AmitShah held a review meeting with senior officials of NDMA, NDRF, IMD & Indian Coast Guard on preparedness for dealing with Cyclone brewing in Arabian sea which is expected to hit some parts of Maharashtra & Gujarat. MoS @nityanandraibjp was also present," Home Minister's Office tweeted.

Goa, Mumbai and south-southwest Gujarat could be affected due to the cyclone, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD). The superstorm is located 360 km southwest of Panjim, 670 km of Mumbai and 900 km south-southwest Surat.

The cyclone will cross Maharashtra, South Gujarat and Lakshadweep on June 3. IMD has also predicted that Goa and Konkan will experience extremely heavy rainfall again on Wednesday. Besides, light to moderate rainfall is expected at most places with isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall likely over Gujarat, north Maharashtra, Daman, Diu, Dadra, and Nagar Haveli.

The government has advised that fishermen should not venture into southeast and the east-central Arabian Sea, Lakshadweep area, Kerala coast; Gujarat, Karnataka, Goa and Maharashtra coasts on June 3 and 4.

On Sunday, Maharashtra Chief Minister Udhav Thackeray asked fishermen to avoid going to the sea. "In the next 2-3 days, a cyclone is expected to hit us. I request fishermen to avoid fishing in the sea for the next 3-4 days," he said.

Also read: Coronavirus crisis: India now 7th worst-hit country as count nears 2 lakh cases

Also read: Another superstorm to hit India on June 3; all you need to know about cyclon 'Nisarga'