Cyclone Nisarga LIVE Updates: IMD issues red alert; NDRF teams on standby

Nisagra Cyclone that's expected to hit cities like Mumbai, Panaji and Surat will intensify into a deep depression over the Arabian sea today. The next 12 hours are crucial as weather experts are saying it'll covert into a cyclonic storm and subsequently into a 'severe cyclonic storm'. The National Disaster Relief Federation (NDRF) teams in Maharashtra and Gujarat are on standby and arrangements are being done to deal with any eventuality. The superstorm is located 360 km southwest of Panjim, 670 km of Mumbai and 900 km of south-southwest Surat but Nisarga will be packing in a wind speed of 105-115 kmph, gusting to 125 kilometre per hour on June 3.

