Cyrus Mistry death: 'Ahmedabad-Mumbai highway is very dangerous,' says Nitin Gadkari

A day after former Tata Sons chairman Cyrus Mistry died in an unfortunate car accident, Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari said that the Ahmedabad-Mumbai highway is very dangerous. Mistry's car met with an accident on the same highway when he was heading to Mumbai after attending a Parsi religious function in Gujarat. The crash took place on a bridge over the Surya River in the Charoti region of Palghar where the three-lane highway narrows to a two-lane. The highway is one of the busiest in the country.

Gadkari today said that the six-lane roads are required to handle the traffic of 20,000 or more PCUs (Passenger Car Units). As the traffic on the Ahmedabad-Mumbai highway is 1,25,000 PCUs, the chances of collision are not unusual, he said while speaking at the IAA Global Summit.

Mistry, who was traveling with three others, was sitting in the back seat. He and his co-passenger in the rear seat died on the spot after the crash, while the driver and other people in the front seat survived. The police said that Mistry and his co-passenger in the back seat had not buckled up and their airbags also did not deploy.

Talking about road safety, Gadkari said his ministry was in the process to frame a law that will make six airbags mandatory. He emphasised the need for wider and safer roads as the population continues to rise and said that the main problem lies with the DPR (Detailed Project Report).

Regarding the current infrastructural developments in the country, he said: "We are making three-layer flyovers in Mumbai, Pune, and Chennai. The ground level will be an eight-lane road, then two six-lane highways followed by metro on the topmost." The minister also mentioned that the Mumbai-Delhi express highway is 70 percent complete and through the new alignment design, the ministry aims to reduce traffic density on the road. He also said that the government was trying to cut down 50 percent of road accidents by 2024.

Earlier in the day, a top scientist said that the road design, where Mistry's car crashed, was such that three lanes were converging into two over the bridge. Dr S Velmurugan, a scientist at Central Road Research Institute (CRRI), said the government should focus on road safety audits along with the speed at which construction was happening on highways.

