Days after inauguration by PM Modi, Bengaluru-Mysuru Expressway waterlogged post minor rain spell

The Bengaluru-Mysuru Expressway in Karnataka, which was inaugurated by PM Narendra Modi about a week ago, is yet again in the centre of attention after commuters reported waterlogging in pockets of the 118-km road.

Built at a cost of Rs 8,480 crore, the Bengaluru-Mysuru Expressway has been constructed to reduce the travel time between the two cities from around three hours to 75 minutes. However, commuters were disappointed after a minor spell of rain in the Bengaluru-Ramanagara region left many spots on the expressway waterlogged.

A Ramnagar resident pointed out that waterlogging was so severe that a car got stuck in the middle and a lorry hit it from the back on the highway, according to a report by India Today. Another person said that his vehicle was submerged in the water, and he had to turn off the engine.

"Soon after water started filling the underbridge, multiple accidents were reported. First was mine... and then there were a series of bumper-to-bumper accidents involving seven to eight vehicles," a commuter told NDTV.

Several opposition leaders even said that the decision to inaugurate the Bengaluru-Mysuru Expressway was done in a haste due to upcoming elections.

"Bengaluru-Mysuru Expressway has turned out to be a nightmare. The water-logging has caused severe distress in Ramanagara & Mandya Districts," said Congress' DK Suresh.

BRS leader Y Sathish Reddy stated, "Never hurry and rush to open incomplete expressways for elections".

PM Modi had inaugurated the 118 km-long Bengaluru-Mysuru Expressway project last Sunday.

"In the last few days, the images of the Bengaluru-Mysuru Expressway have gone viral on social media. Youth are taking immense pride in witnessing the growth of our nation. All these projects will open up the pathways of prosperity and development," he tweeted.

