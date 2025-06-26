'Days of 4-year degrees are over': Nikhil Kamath predicts a brutal job market reset unless...

Zerodha co-founder Nikhil Kamath warns that millions of jobs could vanish by 2030, leaving behind workers who cling to outdated college degrees and ignore the urgency of lifelong learning.

The global job market is headed for a massive shake-up. By 2030, 92 million jobs will be displaced—even as 170 million new ones are created, according to an WEF study. The net gain of 78 million jobs will come with a critical caveat: only the adaptable will benefit.

“The days of four-year college courses are over,” Kamath said, stressing that continuous upskilling is now non-negotiable.

Green transitions will drive over 34 million new agricultural jobs. Digital lifestyles will fuel demand for software developers and delivery drivers. In contrast, routine roles like cashiers, clerks, and secretaries face steep declines due to automation.

Technology is already encroaching on human work—set to perform 34% of tasks by 2030, up from 22% today. The share handled solely by humans will fall to 33%, while hybrid human-tech tasks will hold steady at 33%.

In response, 77% of companies plan to retrain employees. Another 69% will hire AI specialists. But 41% admit they will eliminate roles deemed automatable.

The most in-demand skills by 2030 include AI and big data, cybersecurity, creative thinking, and environmental stewardship. Alarmingly, 39% of today’s core competencies could be obsolete by then. Kamath points to this as a wake-up call: “Adaptability is crucial. You can't rely on what you learned a decade ago.”

Skill gaps are already straining 63% of businesses. Yet, only 59% of workers are slated for upskilling—leaving 41% either unaffected or unsupported, including 11% who will miss reskilling entirely.

Such an interesting question: "What jobs will be relevant in 10 years?"

Personally, I think the days of 4-year college courses are over, lifelong learning is the new norm, for everyone... pic.twitter.com/sk3m7vfjR4 — Nikhil Kamath (@nikhilkamathcio) June 26, 2025

Diversity goals are also reshaping hiring. In India, 95% of employers report DEI priorities. Globally, inclusion efforts focus on women (76%), people with disabilities (56%), and Gen Z (52%).

Despite 75% of employers expressing faith in developing internal talent, 38% remain skeptical about the skills of incoming hires.

Kamath’s warning is clear: those who fail to evolve will be left behind in the next labor revolution.