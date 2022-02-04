DDMA to hold review meeting today on lifting COVID restrictions; here’s what to expect

The Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA), amid the drop in COVID-19 cases and chorus to lift night curfew and reopen schools in the national capital, is likely to hold a key meeting on February 4 to take a call on whether to further ease restrictions.

The DDMA, in today’s meet, after reviewing the COVID-19 situation in the city, will be deciding on lifting the night curfew, reopening schools, gyms, and spas, along with other relaxations. Currently, night curfews are imposed in the city from 10 pm to 5 am.

The DDMA is also likely to review its' order, which makes it compulsory to wear a mask while driving alone after the Delhi High Court called it "absurd" and asked why the decision was still prevailing. In today’s meeting, DDMA will be taking decisions on lifting up the COVID-19 restrictions imposed in the city to contain the spread of the coronavirus.

Delhi government, in the last DDMA meeting, had recommended the reopening of schools, stating that it is necessary to prevent further damage to the social and economic well-being of children. Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, while asserting that online education can never replace classroom studies, said the government had closed schools when it wasn’t safe for children, but "excessive caution" was harming them.

Schools in the city were briefly reopened before being closed again on December 28, 2021, due to the third wave of COVID-19, which was driven primarily by the Omicron variant.

Delhi has seen daily cases declining after touching the record high of 28,867 on January 13. The national capital had recorded a positivity rate of 30.6 per cent on January 14, the highest during the ongoing wave of the pandemic. It took 10 days for daily cases to drop below the 10,000-mark.

