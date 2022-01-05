Dealing with some domestic COVID situations, says Amitabh Bachchan

One of Amitabh Bachchan’s employees at his Mumbai residence, Jalsa, has tested positive for COVID-19 on Sunday. The test was conducted on 31 staff members and one was found positive, India Today reported.

On Tuesday, said on his blog that he is "dealing with some domestic COVID situations." The 79-year-old actor without sharing more details, added that he will connect with his fans later. The actor who got fully vaccinated in May 2021, added in a separate blog: "Fight....fighting... and the prayers of all...No further... No more description...Just that the show goes on."

In 2020, during the first wave, four members of the Bachchan family had contracted COVID, which included Amitabh, his son and actor Abhishek Bachchan, his wife Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and their daughter Aaradhya.

“One employee at actor Amitabh Bachchan’s house turned Covid positive. A total of 31 staff were tested at Big B’s Jalsa. Out of which, only one has been found positive. The test was done on Sunday,” a source told IndiaToday.in.

Amitabh Bachchan was last seen in Emraan Hashmi-starrer Chehre. He has an array of films in the pipeline. These include Jhund, Brahmastra, Kannada film Butterfly, Mayday, Good Bye, Uunchai and Nag Ashwin's yet-to-be-titled film.