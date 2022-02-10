Deepika Padukone's Gehraiyaan gets 'A' certificate, set for Feb 11 release

Deepika Padukone-starrer Gehraiyaan is all set to premiers on Amazon Prime Video on February 11. The Shakun Batra directorial venture has got the Central Board of Film Certification's (CBFC) Adults Only (A) certificate and has been cleared with no cuts. The film, also starring Siddhanth Chaturvedi, Ananya Pandey and Dhairya Karwa, has been the talking point among the viewers ever since its trailer was released.

Gehraiyaan gets 'A'Certificate, no cuts

According to the official copy of the certificate awarded to Gehraiyaan, the film has been cleared without a single cut.

As per media reports, the examining committee (EC) after watching the movie recommended some modifications as well as excisions imposed by the EC, which have been carried out. Gehraiyaan has been given a clearance with an 'A' certificate.

Also Read: Gehraiyaan trailer: Deepika, Siddhant, Ananya caught in a messy love triangle

Gehraiyaan Trailer

The film shows the complexities of modern relationships. Gehraiyaan's trailer was released on January 20. The movie's star cast unveiled its trailer on their respective social media handles as well. Gehraiyaan is slated to release on Amazon Prime Video on February 11.

Also Read: Deepika Padukone: Multi-faceted Superstar

More about Gehraiyaan

The film is a relationship drama showing complex modern relationships. Besides Deepika Padukone, Ananya Pandey and Siddhanth Chaturvedi, Gehraiyaan also features Naseeruddin Shah, Dhairya Karwa, and Rajat Kapur.

The movie has been jointly produced by Dharma Productions and Viacom18 Studios, in association with Jouska Films. Gehraiyaan was initially scheduled to release in February 2021 but was postponed owing to the COVID-19 pandemic.