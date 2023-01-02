Delhi accident: Crowd demands justice after woman, dragged for 4 km by car, dies

A huge crowd gathered outside the Sultanpuri Police Station to protest over the death of a woman who was dragged for 4 km from Sultanpuri to Kanjhawala on January 1. The crowd demanded justice for the deceased woman. The crowd can be seen hitting a car with their bare hands and demanding justice. It is yet to be ascertained whose car that was.

The deceased woman, who was riding a scooter, was hit by a Baleno car that had five men in it. All the five men have been apprehended by the Delhi Police.

#WATCH | Delhi: People gather to protest outside Sultanpuri Police station regarding the death of a woman who died after she was dragged for a few kms by a car that hit her in Sultanpuri area on January 1. pic.twitter.com/bsCwONThsF — ANI (@ANI) January 2, 2023

As per India Today reports, the police received a call at around 3:30 am on Sunday. The caller said that a Baleno was seen dragging the body of a woman, and the car was moving towards Qutubgarh. The caller had seen the registration number and informed the police.

The Kanjhawala Police Station received a call at 4am that said that a woman’s unclothed body was lying on the road.

The police traced the car and nabbed the five men – Deepak Khanna (26), Amit Khanna (25), Krishan (27), Mithun (26) and Manoj Mittal (27).

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said he has requested Delhi Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena to take ‘exemplary’ action against the culprits. “Spoke to Hon’ble LG on Kanjhawala incident. Requested him to take exemplary action against culprits, strictest sections of IPC shud be slapped against them. No leniency shud be showed even if they have high political connections. He assured that he will take strong action (sic),” he said. The Delhi Police is under the jurisdiction of the Ministry of Home Affairs, and not the state government.

Earlier in the day, VK Saxena said that his head hangs in shame over the inhuman crime and is shocked at the monstrous insensitivity of the perpetrators.

Swati Maliwal, chairperson of the Delhi Commission for Women, issued summons to the Delhi Police to appear before the commission. She asked the police to furnish a copy of the FIR, details of the accused, and a copy of the post mortem report.

