Delhi accident updates: Anjali’s family refutes Nidhi’s claims, says no alcohol shown in forensic report

Anjali Singh, who was dragged to death by a car, did not consume alcohol, claimed her family. Singh’s family refuted the claims made by her friend Nidhi, who was present at the scene when the accident took place. The family also questioned Nidhi’s motives, who apparently walked back home after the accident and did not report the accident.

“My daughter never consumed alcohol. She never came home drunk. Nidhi is lying,” said Anjali’s mother, Rekha Devi. Nidhi had said earlier to the media that on the day of the accident, Anjali was drunk and “not in her senses”. Anjali’s mother said that unlike what Nidhi claimed, she never visited their home, and accused her of being part of a conspiracy.

If she was Anjali’s friend, why did she leave her and run away, asked Anjali’s mother. She accused Nidhi of being involved in a conspiracy, and said that this should be thoroughly investigated.

Anjali’s family has, moreover, claimed that the autopsy showed no signs of alcohol in her body. Official confirmation is still awaited.

A family member said that unlike what Nidhi claimed, the autopsy report suggested that no abnormality has been detected. The relative said that no alcohol was found in her abdomen region.

Another relative said that the autopsy showed a total of 40 injuries, some of which were inconspicuous due to blackening, smudging, and brush burn effects.

Anjali’s maternal uncle said that the veracity of statements made by Nidhi to the media must be tested. He said that if Anjali had consumed alcohol then the postmortem report would have mentioned it.

“When the incident happened, didn't she have the humanity to report it to police or (victim's) family? She was scared then. Isn't she scared now? This was Nidhi's conspiracy,” he said.

Anjali’s uncle also said that the case should be handed over to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and that the accused should be tried for murder. He also said that a case must be lodged against Nidhi under IPC Section 304 (culpable homicide not amounting to murder).

