Delhi air pollution: Primary schools shut from tomorrow, outdoor activities restricted, says Kejriwal

All primary schools in Delhi will be closed from tomorrow until further notice due to the rising pollution levels in the national capital, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said. He added that any outdoor activities for students of all classes above class 5 will also not be allowed.

While addressing a press conference, Kejriwal said, “We’re taking all steps to control the pollution situation. In lieu of that, we’re shutting down all primary schools in Delhi from tomorrow… Also shutting down outdoor activities for all classes above class 5.” Kejriwal was accompanied by Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann at the press conference.

He further stated that the Delhi government is also mulling to bring the odd-even scheme for vehicles into effect given the worsening air quality. Kejriwal also said Delhi’s alarming air pollution levels and air quality are not just the AAP government’s problems and asked the Centre to intervene.

He said, “AAP governments in Punjab and Delhi can’t be solely blamed for air pollution.” The Delhi Chief Minister also urged the Centre to not engage in blame game politics and admitted Bhagwant Mann-led Punjab contributes to pollution in Delhi. However, he said farmers could be blamed for the same.

Air quality index (AQI) at Delhi’s Lodhi Road stood at 396 (very poor) whereas it stood at 471 (severe) near the Delhi University area as of 11:40 am, according to SAFAR. AQI at Pusa Road, IIT Delhi, Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport terminal 3, Mathura Road, Dhirpur and Noida stood at 443 (severe), 382 (very poor), 474 (severe), 438 (severe), 469 (severe) and 526 (severe) respectively.

