Delhi air quality 'poor' again; pollution likely to increase by Wednesday

The air quality in Delhi-NCR was recorded in the 'poor' category on Monday morning. The Air Quality Index (AQI) was at 266 level in the national capital at around 10 am. The AQI level between 200-300 level comes under 'poor category'.

In Noida, the PM 2.5 level was at 227. However, in Gurugram, the air quality index was recorded under 'moderate' level with PM 2.5 at 136.

In Delhi-NCR, only Chandi Chowk, Dhirpur and Mathura Road recorded an increase in pollution levels on Monday as per SAFAR. The AQI was 306 in Dhirpur, 343 in Chandni Chowk and 303 in Mathura Road. SAFAR is a government agency which tracks air quality across India.

The air quality in the national capital turned poor, primarily due to slow wind speed. The wind speed has been fluctuating between 6 and 10 kilometers per hour for the last two to three days. It may reduce further by Wednesday (December 4), leading to an increase in pollution levels, SAFAR said.

If the PM 2.5 level falls between 0-50, then the air quality is 'good', if it is between 50-100 then the air quality is 'satisfactory' and if it is between 100-200, then the air quality is 'moderate'. However, the air quality deteriorates when the AQI goes beyond 200 level. Between 200-300, air quality is rated as 'poor', between 300-400, it is rated as 'very poor' and above 400, it is categorised as 'severe'.