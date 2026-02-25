'Delhi belongs to everyone': CM Rekha Gupta's firm response to racial abuse case; what we know so far

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Wednesday addressed the alleged racial abuse and criminal intimidation of three women from Arunachal Pradesh in South Delhi’s Malviya Nagar.

In a post on X, the Chief Minister wrote, “I strongly condemn the incident that happened with our sisters from the Northeast and I stand firmly with them. Delhi belongs to everyone. Here, the dignity, respect and safety of every citizen is paramount. I will personally meet them. The police are taking full responsibility and carrying out legal action, and we will ensure that the strictest action is taken against the guilty. Harassing, discriminating against or insulting any daughter will not be tolerated at any cost.

We are all one, and the safety of every daughter is our highest responsibility.”

Video message to people

In a video message shared below the tweet, Rekha Gupta said,“The incident involving misconduct against our sisters from the Northeast in Delhi’s Malviya Nagar has come to my attention. Some influencers also tagged me in their videos. I will meet those sisters soon.”

नॉर्थ ईस्ट की हमारी बहनों के साथ हुई इस घटना की मैं कड़ी निंदा करती हूं और उनके साथ मजबूती से खड़ी हूं।



Stressing that people from the Northeast have equal rights in the national capital, she added,“In the nation’s capital, our brothers and sisters from the Northeast have as much right as anyone from any other state. People from the border states come to Delhi and work hard to earn a living, contributing to the city’s progress. No form of misconduct against them will be tolerated. Strict action will be taken against those responsible.”

She also said she intends to meet members of the larger Northeast community in Delhi to understand their concerns. If policy-level changes are required to address systemic issues, her government would consider implementing them. She invited people to directly message her with suggestions or complaints.

What is the case about ?

The incident took place on February 20, 2026, in Malviya Nagar. Three women from Arunachal Pradesh, who were living as tenants in an apartment complex, were supervising electrical installation work in their flat.

During the drilling work, dust allegedly filtered down into the apartment below, triggering a confrontation. What reportedly began as a dispute over construction dust escalated into alleged racial abuse and criminal intimidation. The complainants have alleged mental harassment and humiliation, though no physical injuries were reported.

Who has been arrested and under what charges?

As reported by news agency ANI, the Delhi Police said that two accused — Ruby Jain and her husband Harsh — have been arrested in connection with the case.

An FIR has been registered at Malviya Nagar Police Station under provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), including:

Section 79 (word, gesture or act intended to insult the modesty of a woman)

Section 351(2) (criminal intimidation)

Section 196 (promoting enmity between different groups on grounds of religion, race, place of birth, etc.)

Section 3(5) (acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention)

Police also added that relevant provisions of the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act have also been invoked based on the material available.

The investigation is being conducted by an officer of Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) rank and is under close supervision of senior officials.

(With inputs from ANI)