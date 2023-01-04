Delhi car horror: From 40 injuries on victim’s body to friend's latest statement, 10 latest points

The death of 20-year-old Anjali Singh, who was killed after being dragged by a speeding car for 12 kms from Sultanpuri to Kanjhawala on January 1, is a tragedy like no other. As new facts are surfacing, adding layers to the case, it remains to be seen whether the death was caused by negligence only.
The Delhi police have said that CCTV footage shows that Anjali's scooty was hit by a car and its occupants, who instead of getting down and helping the accident victim, fled the spot. Anjali’s two-wheeler was hit by the car, and her body got stuck in the car’s front wheel and she was dragged on the road, which resulted in her death.
Here are the top 10 points we know so far:
- Anjali Singh, 20, worked for an event management company and had gone to a New Year’s Eve party around 9 pm. Anjali had told her family that she would return home late at night.
- As per the police, Singh was killed in the early hours of January 1 after her scooter was hit by a speeding Baleno. Her body was found in the Kanjhawala area near a Hanuman Temple in Jonti village.
- The police said that Anjali’s body had extensive injuries, clothes were torn apart and both the legs were separated from the body.
- The police have arrested five people who were in the speeding car. The Delhi Police FIR has revealed that the five men who were in the car knew that they had hit the woman on scooty. The FIR also mentions that two of the accused were also drunk.
- The arrested accused have been identified as Deepak Khanna (26), Amit Khanna (25), Krishan (27), Mithun (26), and Manoj Mittal (27).
- After their arrest, the accused claimed that they did not know that the woman was stuck in the car wheels and they only realised it while taking a turn on the road.
They added that they were drunk, having polished off two bottles of alcohol on way back from Haryana's Murthal. Also, the music in the car was loud and they heard nothing. As per police, the accused have been booked on charges of culpable homicide not amounting to murder, causing death by negligence, and criminal conspiracy.
- But Anjali’s friend Nidhi, who accompanied her to the party, was riding pillion in the same scooty. She claimed on Wednesday that the accused knew she was stuck under, but they didn’t stop to help.
- A medical board of doctors at the Maulana Azad Medical College (MAMC) conducted an autopsy on Anjali’s body. In the report, the doctors said that the deceased had some brain matter missing, and her ribs exposed from the back of the chest.
The report added there was Anjali’s spine was fractured in the lumbar region and mentioned that almost her entire body was smudged with mud and dirt.
- The postmortem report said that the injuries were mixed antemortem, perimortem, and postmortem in nature which ultimately led to Anjali's death.
- The Delhi Police on Wednesday said there is no trace that proves that Anjali was ever sitting inside the car that collided with her scooty on January 1. However, blood spots have been found under the car, where she was allegedly stuck.