Delhi car owners take note! Don't forget to carry this document to petrol pumps

Two-wheelers and car owners in India’s national capital Delhi will soon be asked to show a valid pollution under control (PUC) certificate to buy petrol, diesel at fuel station, said Minister for Environment, Forest & Wildlife, Development Gopal Rai said on Saturday.

Rai, in a press conference, said, "Vehicular emission is one of the key contributors to rising pollution in Delhi. It is imperative to reduce it so it has been decided that from October 25 petrol, diesel will not be provided at petrol pumps without PUC certificate of the vehicle.”

He further added that this decision was taken at a meeting of officials from environment, transport and traffic departments on September 29, during which modalities and implementation of the plan were discussed.

Rai also revealed that a notification in this regard will also be issued soon and the modalities of the plan will become clear in a week's time.

More than 17 lakh vehicles, including 13 lakh two-wheelers and three lakh cars were plying without valid PUC certificates till July 2022, according to the data from Delhi Transport Department.

In addition to this, if a vehicle owner is caught without a valid PUC certificate, they may face imprisonment up to six months or fine up to Rs 10,000 or both as per the Motor Vehicles Act.

The environment minister also stated that all government departments have also been advised to get PUC certificates of their vehicles checked. "On March 3, 2022, we issued a public notice inviting suggestions on the implementation of the move 'No PUC, No fuel’,” he said.

"On May 2, suggestions were received, and many people were in favour of the implementation of this move. So, the government is preparing to implement it from October 25," Rai added.

He also said that the Delhi government will launch its 24x7 war room starting October 3 to combat pollution and ensure effective and serious implementation of the amended Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP).