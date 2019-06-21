Delhi CET Result 2019: Polytechnic results to be declared today; here's all you need to know

The Directorate of Training and Technical Education (DTTE), Government of NCT, will announce the Delhi Polytechnic Result 2019 today. The Delhi CET Result 2019 will be available on the official website of CET- cetdelhi.nic.in. As per an official notification available on the website, "CET - 2019 Result will be declared very soon."

"The results will be announced today, June 21 after 10 am. All the students should check the official website of the CET (cetdelhi.nic.in) to check their scores", India Today Education, quoted an official from Delhi CET, as saying.

This year, the CET was held on June 8 and 9 at various test centres across the region. The counselling process for Delhi CET will reportedly begin from June 22, 2019 for the new academic session which will commence from August 1. The Delhi Polytechnic CET is conducted annually by DTTE to select students for admission to polytechnic colleges in Delhi.

Here's how to check Delhi CET Result 2019, when it is announced:

Step-1: Visit the official website of CET.

Step-2: Click on the link which says, 'Delhi CET Result 2019'.

Step-3: Enter your details like application number, security pin etc.

Step-4: Click on 'Proceed'.

Step-5: Delhi CET Result 2019 will be displayed on the screen.

Step-6: Download the result and take a print out for future references.

