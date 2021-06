Delhi's peak power demand rises to 5,534 MW, highest so far this season

Delhi's peak power demand rose to 5,534 MW on Thursday night amid a sweltering summer, the highest so far in the season, discom officials said.

The season's previous high was 5,464 MW recorded on May 26, said a BSES spokesperson.

Delhi's peak power demand had been a bit muted for the last few days due to weather conditions including rain, but it is picking up now with rising temperature, he said.

BRPL and BYPL -- discoms of BSES -- successfully met the peak power demand of 2,495 MW and 1,282 MW respectively with an overall peak being 5,534 MW, he said.

Delhi's peak power demand has started increasing and it may surpass last year's peak power demand of 7,409 MW in July. This year, it may touch 7,500 MW, he said.

Apart from long-term power purchasing agreements, the BSES discoms have made banking arrangement for up to 800 MW during summers, he added.

