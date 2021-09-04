Delhi court restricts manufacturer from using Gucci's logo on products, pay damages

A Delhi court has restrained a city-based manufacturer from using the logo of international luxury brand Gucci on its products and directed it to pay damages to the tune of Rs 2 lakh and Rs 1.66 lakh as costs. The Italian luxury fashion house based in Florence had moved the court seeking to restrain Shipra Overseas owned by Intiyaz Sheikh from infringing its trademark and copyright with regard to "socks".

District judge Bharat Parashar said that there is no reason to disbelieve Gucci's claim and noted that the company has acquired very high goodwill, exclusivity, distinctiveness and unique identity with respect to its products.

"I am left with no doubts whatsoever that the plaintiff (Gucci) has been successful in establishing its case entitling him for grant of a decree of permanent injunction in its favour and against the defendant," the court said in its order dated August 27.

The judge further directed that all the infringing goods from the premises of the Delhi-based manufacturer be handed over to Gucci and destroyed.

He also said that the company is liable to pay damages to Gucci and awarded Rs 2 lakh in the latter's favour, in addition to Rs 1.66 lakh as costs of litigation.

Gucci alleged that in 2019, its field representatives found that Sheikh's company was manufacturing, stocking and offering large quantities of counterfeit products including socks and packaging material under their well--known "green and red stripes" logo and mark "GUCCI".

It sought injunction against the company from manufacturing, trading, selling, supplying, marketing, offering for sale or deal in any other way under the mark "GUCCI".

