Delhi COVID-19 updates: 197 new cases recorded; death toll climbs to 10,910

Delhi recorded 197 new COVID-19 cases on Sunday, while one more fatality pushed the death toll to 10,910, according to data shared by the city health department. On preceding three days, the count of daily cases have stood at 200-mark or beyond.

On Friday, 256 COVID-19 cases were registered, the highest number of single-day incidences in February, while on Thursday and Wednesday the count stood at 220 and 200, respectively. On Sunday, Delhi recorded 197 fresh COVID-19 cases and a positivity rate of 0.34 per cent, authorities said, adding that the infection tally in the city has risen to 6,39,289.

One more death was recorded on Sunday, taking the toll to 10,910, according to the latest health bulletin issued by the city government. From February 1-23, count of daily cases had been recorded below 200.

Delhi had recorded 199 fresh COVID-19 cases on January 28. From January 15-26, the daily figures ranged from 148 on January 25 to 299 on January 16, according to official data.

On Thursday, no fatality was registered, the fourth time the single-day fatality count stood at zero this month. On February 9, 13 and 17 too, the death count was zero. On February 9, no fatality from coronavirus infection was registered in the national capital for the first time this month, and after a gap of nearly nine months.

The 197 new cases on Sunday came out of the 57,772 tests conducted the previous day, according to the health bulletin. The total number of tests conducted the previous day included 39,070 RT-PCR tests and 18,702 rapid antigen tests, the bulletin said.

The tally of active cases on Sunday rose to 1,335 from 1,307 the previous day, according to the bulletin. The number of people under home isolation as on Sunday rose to 691 from 627 on Saturday, it said, adding over 6.27 lakh people have recovered.

Delhihad recorded 94 fresh COVID-19 cases on February 16, the lowest in over nine months. Delhi had recorded 96 coronavirus cases on January 27, that time the lowest in over nine months, and the first time the daily incidences count had stood below the 100-mark in that month.

