Delhi doctor, in his 30s, dies of cardiac arrest while on duty

A final-year resident doctor at the paediatric department of Delhi’s Dr Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital died of cardiac arrest while doing his daily rounds. The incident took place on Wednesday. The deceased doctor, Dr Sahil Mashal, was in his early 30s.

According to resident doctors at the hospital, Dr Mashal, was on his rounds and was visiting a child who was scheduled for an operation when he complained of chest pain and then collapsed, as per a report in The Quint.

Dr Sarvesh Panday, general secretary of Federation of Resident Doctors Association (FORDA), and vice president of Resident Doctor's Association (RDA) RML told the news site that Dr Mashal was given cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) and emergency drugs but could not be revived.

Dr Panday also said that Dr Mashal had no history of heart conditions. He got married last year.

The doctor, a native of Pathankot, had done his MBBS and MD from Amritsar before joining RML in 2020. He was doing his MCh in paediatrics surgery.

Doctors who spoke to the news site said that immense workload and high levels of stress could have been a contributing factor of his cardiac arrest, considering he was young and had no history of heart ailments.

The resident doctors of the hospital and the administration were set to hold a condolence meeting on Thursday.

