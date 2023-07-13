Delhi floods: Arvind Kejriwal urges people to opt for WFH, not step out of homes  

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday urged people to work from home in the wake of flood-like situation in the national capital. He also urged them to not step out of their homes until and unless it is essential to do so. Kejriwal further noted that schools have been shut down in areas affected adversely by waterlogging, especially low-lying areas in Delhi.

Kejriwal told ANI: “I would like to request people to not step out if it is not essential and resort to work from home. We have closed the schools in affected areas. We are also trying to provide all facilities at the relief camps… As per the CWC prediction, the peak of river Yamuna’s water level will reach by 3-4 pm today and it will then start going down”.

Kejriwal earlier said that some parts of Delhi could witness water shortage as Wazirabad, Chandrawal and Okhla water treatment plants have been shut down due to rising water level in Yamuna. He added about 25 per cent of the national capital’s water supply will be impacted as water has entered pumps and machines in the water treatment plants.

Meanwhile, the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) meeting over the flood situation in Delhi is currently underway. Delhi Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena and Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal are present at the meeting. Delhi Secretariat housing Arvind Kejriwal’s office, his cabinet and other senior bureaucrats was also flooded. The Rajghat-Delhi Secretariat road was also inundated.

National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) personnel have been deployed at Delhi’s Yamuna bank area. The flooding is mainly caused by the rise in the water levels of Yamuna river due to the release of water from the Hathnikund barrage in Haryana’s Yamunanagar.

Water from the Hathnikund barrage is situated around 180 kms from Delhi and water from the barrage takes around 2-3 days to reach Delhi. At 8 am today, Yamuna river’s water level stood at 208.48 metres, much higher than the previous all-time high of 207.49 metres recorded in 1978.

