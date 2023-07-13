Delhi floods: 'Delhi has become a gutter', says Gautam Gambhir; Anurag Thakur asks Kejriwal to take responsibility

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP and former cricketer Gautam Gambhir hit out at Arvind Kejriwal after parts of Delhi were submerged in water due to an unprecedented rise in the level of Yamuna. In a post on Twitter, he asked Delhiites to 'wake up' and said nothing is 'free', apparently referring to the free electricity and water supply schemes of the AAP-led city government.

"Wake up Delhiites. Delhi has become a gutter. Nothing is for free, this is the PRICE!!," he tweeted.

The cricketer-turned-politician had also lashed at the Kejriwal government on Wednesday during his visit to meet people evacuated from flood plains, alleging the AAP did not spend "single penny" on infrastructure in nine years.

Meanwhile, Delhi BJP president Virendra Sachdeva lashed at CM Kejriwal and accused him for "missing in action" for the last six days and visiting the Wazirabad water treatment plant for a "photo-op" only.

"People are forced to leave their houses due to the flood waters and Kejriwal has now realised his duty to go out just to get his photos clicked," he alleged, as per PTI.

Three water treatment plants along the Yamuna banks have been shut down due to rising water levels in the river, which will impact water supply in the city, Sachdeva alleged and held the Delhi chief minister responsible for it. He also questioned why the government did not warn the people about the flood beforehand through advertisements.

The Delhi Disaster Management Authority has directed that all non-essential government offices, schools and colleges in the city be closed till Sunday. Private establishments across the city have been advised to work from home.

Several key areas in Delhi, including the Secretariat housing the chief minister's office, were flooded on Thursday, impairing normal life and traffic movement as authorities scrambled to lead rescue and relief efforts.

The Yamuna flowed at 208.53 metres at 10 am on Thursday, breaking the 45-year-old record, officials said.

Reacting to the flood situation, Union Minister for Information and Broadcasting took a dig at the Kejriwal government and said that they are running away from their responsibilities.

"Some people are staying in 'Sheesh Mehal' and are blaming others for the situation in Delhi, they're running away from their responsibility. We have never seen them taking responsibility for anything in the last 9 years. When will he (Arvind Kejriwal) realise his responsibilities?," he told ANI.

#WATCH | "Some people are staying in 'Sheesh Mehal' and are blaming others for the situation in Delhi, they're running away from their responsibility...we have never seen them taking responsibility for anything in the last 9 years...when will he (Arvind Kejriwal) realise his… pic.twitter.com/MFkMbmLR8a — ANI (@ANI) July 13, 2023

(With agencies inputs)

