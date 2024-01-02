Delhi fog: 26 trains delayed due to low visibility; check full list

As fog engulfed the national capital and its nearby areas on Tuesday morning, the Indian Railways informed that as many as 26 trains are running late in the region.

26 trains running late in Delhi area due to fog: Indian Railways pic.twitter.com/bzayywzBwN — ANI (@ANI) January 2, 2024

Earlier on Monday, 21 Delhi-bound trains were running one to five hours late due to fog.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has put out a warning for 'dense fog' in the national capital in the first week of 2024, with the minimum temperature likely to hover between 8 and 9 degree Celsius.

It also stated earlier, "Severe to very severe cold day (minimum temperature ≤10°C) is very likely at many pockets of Haryana-Chandigarh-Delhi on 1st and 2nd January, 2024."

The minimum temperatures are in the range of 6-9 degree Celsius over most parts of Punjab, Haryana-Chandigarh, Uttar Pradesh and north Rajasthan and in range of 10-12 degree Celsius over Delhi, South Rajasthan and North Madhya Pradesh.

Dense fog and cold day warning:

According to IMD, dense to very dense fog conditions are very likely to prevail during night and morning hours in some parts over Punjab between January 1-5, 2024. Similar forecast has been made for Haryana and Chandigarh during January 1 to 3.

It further added that in Uttarakhand, dense to very dense fog conditions are very likely to prevail during early morning/ morning hours during January 2-6, East Rajasthan on 2 and 3, and in isolated pockets over West Rajasthan on January 2 and 3.

"Dense Fog conditions are very likely to prevail in isolated pockets in early morning/morning hours over Himachal Pradesh during 2nd to 6th January 2024, over Uttar Pradesh during 1st to 4th, over Madhya Pradesh on 2nd, Bihar, Gangetic West Bengal, Odisha, Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura during 2nd to 4th and Sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim and Jharkhand on 2nd and 3rd January, 2024," IMD said in its latest notification.

