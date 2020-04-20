Delhi gets first coronavirus mobile testing van; to operate in Central District

Delhi on Sunday got its first COVID-19 mobile testing unit. The vehicle has been made such that it can collect samples from two people at a time. Currently, the vehicle has been placed in the Central District of Delhi.

District Magistrate (Central) Nidhi Srivastava, who has launched the COVID-19 mobile testing unit, said to The Times of India, "Both nasopharyngeal and oropharyngeal swabs will be collected and sealed in double packing in an ice box before being transferred to a testing facility. It will not only save time but also people who are collecting samples." She also said that the unit is important for the district as the vehicle can navigate through narrow lanes and dense areas.

According to Srivastava, the unit will operate for eight hours daily, on Monday it will move around Chandni Mahal, which is a containment zone in Delhi. The Central District has seven containment zones.

"It was important to make testing accessible and at the same time, ensure safety of health workers. The persons who will collect the sample will be inside an enclosure, and, hence, will not require PPEs, which are already scarce," Srivastava told the daily. The

mobile unit would also be used to spread awareness about coronavirus prevention measures.

Delhi has reported 2,003 active cases of coronavirus (as of 8 am, April 14), according to the Health Ministry. Total deaths stood at 45. As many as 290 patients have been cured or discharged.

