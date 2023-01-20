Delhi gets respite from cold wave; IMD forecasts rain from January 22

Delhi people are in some respite from the severe cold wave as the minimum temperature rose significantly on Friday. As per the weather forecast department the relief is due to overcast conditions. Due to the western disturbances in the mountains, the wind pattern has also changed.

As of 5.30 am today, Delhi's primary weather station in Sadarjung recorded a minimum temperature of 12.2 degrees Celsius against 5.6 degrees Celsius recorded yesterday. In Palam, the minimum temperature was recorded at 12.8 degrees Celsius (+3.0).

There is also a probability of rain spell as per the weather department. Delhi might experience drizzle or little rain between January 22 and January 25.

Delhi was predicted to have partly cloudy sky and moderate fog by the seven-day forecast of the Regional Meteorological Centre.

According to IMD forecast, the minimum and maximum temperatures for the next few days in Delhi are expected to fall in the range of 7 degrees Celsius and 21 degrees Celsius, respectively.

Meanwhile, Indian Railways said that over 16 trains were running late in the Northern Railway region due to dense fog.

On Thursday, the Capital recorded maximum temperature of 22.6°C — three degrees above normal. It was also three degrees higher than Wednesday’s maximum of 19.6°C.

IMD declares a cold wave situation when the minimum temperature falls four or more notches below normal or when the minimum temperature is less than 4 degrees Celsius. However, a 'severe' cold wave day is declared by the weather office when the minimum temperature falls below two degrees Celsius or it is 6.5 degrees or more below normal temperature.

As per IMD data, Delhi residents experienced an unusually prolonged cold period through the majority of January.

