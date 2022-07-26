Delhi LG orders suspension of 6 MCD officials for graft: Report

Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena has ordered suspension of six Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) officials on graft charges and for abusing official position, sources in his office said on Tuesday.

They said Saxena also gave sanction to the Central Bureau of Investigation to prosecute a sub-registrar for allegedly regularising unauthorised constructions in Karol Bagh.

''The MCD commissioner, on directions of the LG, has suspended six officials for gross negligence, abusing official position and receiving illegal gratification,'' a source said.

The sources also said complaints of corruption against officials of the MCD, the Delhi government and the Delhi Development Authority are being decided singularly on merit.