Delhi LG recommends CBI probe on Kejriwal's excise policy

Delhi LG V.K.Saxena recommended a CBI probe into the Kejriwal government's Excise Policy over alleged violations of rules and procedural lapses, officials said on Friday.

The CBI inquiry was recommended on Delhi Chief Secretary's report filed earlier this month, showing prima facie violations of GNCTD Act 1991, Transaction of Business Rules (ToBR)-1993, Delhi Excise Act-2009 and Delhi Excise Rules-2010, officials said.

Apart from this, there were also 'deliberate and gross procedural lapses' to provide post tender 'undue benefits to liquor licensees,' said the officials.

The new Excise policy 2021-22 was implemented on November 17 last year under which retail licences were given to private bidders for 849 vends across the city divided into 32 zones.

Many liquor stores failed to open for being located in non-confirming areas of the city. Several such vends were sealed by the municipal corporations, they said.

The BJP and Congress had vociferously opposed the policy and complained with the LG as well as central agencies for a probe into it.