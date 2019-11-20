Delhi man impersonates as Lufthansa pilot to board flight, gets caught

A Delhi-based man impersonating as a Lufthansa pilot has been detained by CISF personnel at the Indira Gandhi International Airport on Tuesday.

Rajan Mahbubani, 48, resident of Vasant Kunj, has admitted to taking more than 15 flights in the past impersonating as a Lufthansa pilot, only to dodge long queues, security check and get preferential treatment such as free upgrades and direct access to the plane.

Mahbubani was apprehended at the Terminal-3 of Delhi's IGI Airport while he was taking a AirAsia India flight to Kolkata at 12:35 p.m. on Monday after the airline called Lufthansa office to confirm travel of a pilot wearing the German carrier's uniform with an identity card.

During the investigation, Rajan revealed that he had bought the fake ID from Bangkok and used it at Delhi and Kolkata airports several times in the last six months.

Also, he had shot Tiktok, Youtube videos in the same uniform.

He would introduce himself as a consultant and instructor with the Lufthansa base at Kolkata.

He was later handed over to the airport police. A strict investigation has been ordered.

"We would like to say that we stand by all security policies and till the time the investigation is completed we would unable to provide specific details with regards to this," said AirAsia India's chief of safety.

The Lufthansa has requested the CISF personnel and AirAsia team to offload the impersonator from the flight and hand him over to Delhi Police for further investigation.

