Delhi Metro will start operating from 2:30 PM on Holi

Delhi Metro services will begin operating from 2.30 pm on the occasion of Holi on March 10

Delhi Metro Blue Line Delhi Metro Blue Line

The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) has announced that all metro services will begin operating from 2:30 PM on March 10 on the occasion of Holi.

DMRC in a tweet said that all lines, including the Airport Express Line, will begin functioning from 2:30 PM instead of the usual 6:00 AM.

"On 10th March (Holi festival), Metro services will not be available till 2:30 pm on all lines of Delhi Metro including the Airport Express Line," DMRC tweeted.


The Delhi Metro authority also added that the metro feeder bus service will not be available till 2:30 PM on Holi.

