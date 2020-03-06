Delhi Metro will start operating from 2:30 PM on Holi

The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) has announced that all metro services will begin operating from 2:30 PM on March 10 on the occasion of Holi.

DMRC in a tweet said that all lines, including the Airport Express Line, will begin functioning from 2:30 PM instead of the usual 6:00 AM.

"On 10th March (Holi festival), Metro services will not be available till 2:30 pm on all lines of Delhi Metro including the Airport Express Line," DMRC tweeted.



Holi Update



On Holi (10th March 2020), metro services will not be available till 2:30 PM on all Lines of the Delhi Metro. Additionally, metro feeder bus service will not be operational on 10th March 2020. pic.twitter.com/5bNgxFvujl Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (@OfficialDMRC) March 6, 2020

The Delhi Metro authority also added that the metro feeder bus service will not be available till 2:30 PM on Holi.

