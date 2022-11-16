Delhi murder case: Aaftab Poonawala allegedly tried killing Shraddha 10 days before, but changed plans

Mehrauli murder case: Aaftab Poonawala, who allegedly killed his live-in partner Shraddha Walker and dismembered the body into pieces before disposing the parts in the forest near Mehrauli, told the police that he had planned to kill Shraddha 10 days before the actual crime, but due to an emotional moment between them, he changed his mind.

Aaftab and Shraddha reportedly had frequent arguments over marriage as Shraddha wanted to get married, but Aaftab ignored her requests. The police said during Aaftab’s interrogation, he said that around 10 days before May 18, the two had fought fiercely, and Aaftab wanted to kill her that very day. But all of a sudden, Shraddha started crying, and due to the emotional moment he hesitated.

The police sources have added that Shraddha was suspicious that Aaftab was cheating on her, and was involved with another woman to whom he spoke often. As per reports, Shraddha was upset and used to fight over Aaftab’s changing attitude towards her.

On May 18, as per the police, Shraddha and Aaftab again fought, and Aaftab was determined to kill her. Aaftab reportedly told the police that he sat on her chest and strangled her. He told the police that he killed her easily but disposing of her body was a task for him. '

He allegedly sawed Shraddha body into 35 pieces and bought a new refrigerator to store the parts.

Over the next few weeks, Aaftab would go out in the night and dispose of the pieces at various locations around Delhi, including Mehrauli’s garbage dumps, and jungles. He first disposed of her intestines and liver after cutting them into small pieces.

He told the police that after chopping up Shraddha’s body, he “wiped the floor with detergents and used agarbattis to get rid of the foul smell”.

Doctor’s statement

The doctor who treated Aaftab Poonawala claimed that he had visited him in May, the same month when he allegedly killed Shraddha, for treating a small wound.

Dr Anil Kumar said that Aaftab had visited him in May for stitches on his right forearm. “He was restless, and aggressive while talking. When I asked him how he sustained the injuries, he said he was cutting fruits, and left after taking a prescription," Dr Kumar said.

He told the police that Aaftab had cut his hand with a small knife and there were no reasons to suspect him.

He said Poonawala was a very bold and confident young man when he met him for the first time during the treatment. “He was speaking in English and told me he was from Mumbai and came to Delhi as the city has good opportunities in the IT sector," Dr Kumar said.

“Two days ago, police brought him to my hospital and asked whether I treated this guy. I recognised him and said yes,” Dr Kumar said.

Aaftab was arrested on November 11 after Shraddha’s father lodged a complaint at a Mehrauli police station. On Tuesday, the police took Aaftab around the forests in Mehrauli, where he allegedly dumped the body parts. About 10 bags full of body parts were found. They will be DNA tested.

The police added that some bloodstains were found in the kitchen of the Chhattarpur apartment where Aaftab and Shraddha stayed before he brutally killed her.

