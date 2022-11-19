Delhi murder case: CCTV footage shows Aaftab possibly disposing mortal remains of Shraddha Walkar

In a major development in the Shraddha Walkar murder case, Delhi Police in its latest claim has said that the sleuths have got hold of a CCTV footage of October 18 in which Aaftab Ameen Poonawala can be seen carrying a bag, which they suspect had Shraddha’s mortal remains.

Cops have told India Today TV that perhaps Aaftab was going to dump some of the cut body parts, which were stored in the refrigerator, in the nearby Mehrauli jungle.

Shraddha Walkar, 26, was allegedly strangled and then chopped into 35 pieces by her boyfriend and partner Aaftab in the month of May. Delhi Police have been conducting several search operations in the Mehrauli forest area to look for key evidence in the case.

In the new surfaced CCTV footage, Aaftab can be seen making three rounds, and police suspect that he might have gone out with the bag to dispose of the body parts.

On Saturday, Delhi police also recovered heavy and sharp cutting tools from Aaftab's flat, which they suspect might have been used for the crime. Investigating officers have said that Aaftab himself told the police where the weapon was kept and helped them recover the vital evidence from his Chhatarpur flat. Recovery of the weapon will be crucial in further investigation of the case.

On Friday, a Delhi Police team visited the office of a private firm in Gurugram where Aaftab used to work. After carrying out a search, the police officers were seen carrying black-coloured plastic bags with some items or suspected evidence they found in the backyard of the office.

Aaftab has told the police that he disposed of Shraddha's bloodstained clothes in the civic garbage van after dismembering her body.

Several body parts have been found in the forests in Mehrauli in the last few days. Cops said that they are looking for her severed head. The police have recovered ten bags of body parts so far.

The Delhi Police have also sent teams to Maharashtra, Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand to look for possible evidence in the murder case. Cops said Aaftab and Shraddha went on several trips and they are trying to look into minute clues or pieces of evidence there.

