Delhi-NCR rain: Heavy rain wreaks havoc for fourth day, Delhi traffic cops ask commuters to plan journey

Heavy rain played spoilsport for the fourth day in the Delhi-NCR leading to traffic snarls, waterlogging and potholes on several roads. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a 'yellow' alert cautioning people about moderate rain in Delhi on Saturday. The temperature is expected to dip lower than 28 degree Celsius due to the continuous downpour. The Safdarjung observatory, Delhi's primary weather station, gauged 8 mm rainfall during the same period. Lodhi Road, Ridge and Ayanagar weather stations received 6.4 mm, 15.2 mm and 20.4 mm rainfall, respectively.

The IMD has said that the rain is due to a late monsoon depression and a western disturbance, which has delayed monsoon withdrawal.

Reviewing the overall situation, the Delhi Traffic Police on Saturday asked commuters to plan their journey accordingly. Several roads of the city have been severely waterlogged, largely affecting the traffic.

"Due to incessant #DelhiRains in the last 24 hours, many roads have been affected by waterlogging, uprooting of trees and potholes. Commuters advised to plan their journey accordingly and avoid these stretches for their convenience," it tweeted.

Traffic Alert

Due to incessant #DelhiRains in the last 24 hours, many roads have been affected by water logging, uprooting of trees and potholes. Commuters advised to plan their journey accordingly and avoid these stretches for their convenience.#DPTrafficCheck pic.twitter.com/3kx2XyQhgK — Delhi Traffic Police (@dtptraffic) September 23, 2022



Owing to the inclement weather, there will be no change of guard ceremony at the forecourt of the Rashtrapati Bhavan on Saturday, an official communique issued on Friday stated.

#WATCH | Haryana: Incessant rainfall in Delhi-NCR causes waterlogging and traffic snarls in parts of Gurugram. Visuals from Delhi-Jaipur highway, Manesar. pic.twitter.com/6xfLbOXt7L — ANI (@ANI) September 24, 2022

Schools closed in UP

Due to heavy rains and waterlogging, schools in Noida, Ghaziabad, Agra, Firozabad, Mainpuri and Etawa were ordered shut on Saturday. There was congestion on roads in certain parts of Noida and Greater Noida due to waterlogging, especially during the peak traffic hours on Friday.Three people, including a child, died and two others were injured after they were struck by lightning in separate incidents in UP. On Friday morning, 13 people were reported dead in separate rain-related incidents, including wall collapses.

WATCH: Rains continue to lash Delhi-NCR, Gurugram; massive traffic snarls, waterlogging reported

Gurgaon areas

Some of the major roads and arteries were flooded in Gurgaon and several parts of NH-48 were waterlogged on Friday leading to traffic congestions. In Gurugram, the District Disaster Management Authority (DDMA), in an advisory, said that all corporate offices and private institutions are advised to guide employees to work from home to avoid traffic congestion.

#WATCH | Haryana: People wade through water as incessant rainfall causes waterlogging in parts of Gurugram. Visuals from Begumpur Khatola. pic.twitter.com/kfXb2buNcs — ANI (@ANI) September 24, 2022

Flash Flood Alert

The weather department issued a flash flood risk (FFR) outlook until 5.30 pm on September 24 and forecasted moderate to high FFR over Himachal Pradesh, Haryana, Chandigarh and Delhi, west Madhya Pradesh, and East Rajasthan.