Delhi-NCR rains: Gurugram issues WFH advisory; urges private schools, colleges to shut on Friday

The Gurugram administration has ordered all corporate offices and private institutions to work from home on Friday due to heavy rains that resulted in waterlogging in most parts of the city and traffic snarls. The District Disaster Management Authority issued an advisory on Thursday and stated that there is a prediction for heavy rainfall on Friday.

“In view of heavy rainfall prediction for the district Gurugram on September 23, there are chances of waterlogging and traffic congestion. Therefore, all corporate offices and private institutions in the district are advised to guide their employees to work from home on Friday so that traffic congestion can be avoided and repair works of roads and drains can be carried out smoothly by civic agencies,” it said.

The authority also asked all private education institutions to close school and colleges on September 23 “in larger public interest”.

A traffic police advisory had also urged citizens to venture out of the house “only when necessary”, and said there was waterlogging in many parts, and traffic was moving slow.

Government and private schools till Class 8 have been ordered to close across Noida and Greater Noida due to rains. "On September 23, all schools from class 1 to 8 in the district would remain closed,” said District School Inspector Dharamveer Singh.

Incessant, heavy rains lashed Delhi-NCR on Thursday, inundating several areas across the region. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) also issued a 'yellow alert', cautioning people about further rain at most places on Friday.

The Palam Observatory reported heavy rain -- 81 mm between 8:30 am and 8:30 pm. Delhi recorded a minimum temperature of 23.8 degrees Celsius and a maximum temperature of 28 degrees Celsius, seven notches below normal.

