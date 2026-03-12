Delhi-NCR sees 300% jump in induction cooktop sales, products sold out on Blinkit, Zepto, Swiggy Instamart

Amid ongoing disruptions in LPG supplies, especially due to the US-Israel-Iran conflict, which has choked 90% of India's LPG imports via the Strait of Hormuz, Delhi-NCR has seen a dramatic rise in demand for induction cooktops.

With reports of "Sold out" and "Unavailable" notices on leading quick-commerce platforms like Blinkit, Zepto, and Swiggy Instamart, customers are scrambling to secure electric alternatives amid ongoing gas supply issues.

According to traders and e-commerce platforms, demand for induction cooktops has risen sharply, with sales jumping 300% in recent days. Rohit Bhasin, an appliance trader, confirmed, “We've seen a sudden surge in demand for induction cookers in the last few days. It's mostly precautionary, driven by the uncertainty surrounding LPG supplies.”

Quick commerce apps, known for their ten-minute delivery guarantees, are struggling to keep up with the unprecedented demand for electric cooktops. Blinkit, Zepto, and Swiggy Instamart have been unable to restock induction stoves quickly enough, with numerous models going out of stock.

A ripple effect from the LPG shortage

The spike in induction cooktop sales comes in response to the sudden halt in commercial LPG supplies, with the government prioritising domestic gas for households and essential sectors like hospitals. This decision has left the hospitality industry and general consumers scrambling for alternatives.

As the US-Israel-Iran conflict continues to disrupt oil shipments through the region, the government has imposed a 25-day gap between domestic LPG refills. This policy change has intensified concerns, with reports of long queues at LPG dealers and significant delivery delays. Many residents, particularly in Delhi, Kolkata, and Uttar Pradesh, are worried about price hikes and further supply disruptions, prompting them to buy induction cooktops as a backup.

The shift to electric cooking solutions

This dramatic rise in demand for induction cooktops is also being reflected on major e-commerce platforms. A Flipkart spokesperson confirmed that the platform had seen a fourfold increase in induction cooktop sales in just the last four to five days, particularly in Delhi, Kolkata, and Uttar Pradesh. Similarly, Amazon India has reported an extraordinary 30-fold increase in the sale of induction cooktops.

“Over the last two days, sales of induction cooktops have increased over 30X, while rice cookers and electric pressure cookers have also seen a surge. Air fryers and multi-use kettles are seeing a 2X increase,” an Amazon spokesperson shared.

Retailers are feeling the pressure too. Shibashish Roy, CEO of Croma, stated, “Our daily run rate for induction cooktops and electric kettles has surged to nearly three times usual levels. Interestingly, customers are purchasing multiple units at a time, indicating some precautionary buying.”