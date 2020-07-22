Delhi weather: Heavy rain in national capital for next 2-3 days; waterlogging woes continue

Delhi and some parts of Haryana are going to receive heavy rainfall on Wednesday, according to Indian Meteorological Department.

IMD in a tweet informed, "Thunderstorms with moderate to heavy intensity rain would occur over and adjoining areas of most places of entire Delhi, Hissar, Bhiwani, Meham, Kaithal, Gohana, Bagpat, Sonipat, Gannaour, Mahendergarh, Kosli, FarukhNagar, Shamli, Gurugram, Karnal, Kurukshetra, Jhajjar, and Rohtak during the next two hours".

Kuldeep Srivastava, the head of the regional forecasting centre of the IMD, has predicted light rain in Delhi on Wednesday. Thereafter, isolated light rainfall is predicted for two to three days.

Light to moderate rain accompanied by thunder occurred on Tuesday at most places in the national capital. Residents shared pictures and videos of rainwater gushing into their houses and vehicles wading through waterlogged areas.

The weather stations at Safdarjung, Lodhi Road, Palam, and Ridge recorded 24.8 mm, 28.5 mm, 23 mm and 17mm rainfall, respectively. Rainfall recorded below 15mm is considered light, between 15 and 64.5 mm is moderate, and above 64.5mm is heavy, according to the IMD.

Yesterday's rain has resulted in waterlogging in the low-lying areas of the capital. Delhi Traffic Police has issued an alert that vehicle movement will remain affected at Sarai Kale Khan, near World Health Organisation, Ashram, and ITO due to waterlogging.Also read: Labourer finds 10.69 carat diamond worth Rs 50 lakh in Madhya Pradesh mine

Also read: Coronavirus update: India records 37,724 fresh cases, 648 deaths; tally nears 12 lakh