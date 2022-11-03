Delhi-NCR's air quality turns severe: Govt's 8-point action plan to curb pollution explained

Amid worsening air quality in Delhi and the National Capital Region (NCR) area, the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) on Thursday implemented a new set of restrictions under the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) stage IV.

Delhi's air quality has deteriorated further and the prediction is that it is likely to remain in the 'severe' category till Saturday.

The GRAP is a set of anti-air pollution measures followed in Delhi. It classifies the air quality in the Delhi-NCR under four stages: Stage I - 'Poor' (AQI 201-300); Stage II - 'Very Poor' (AQI 301-400); Stage III - 'Severe' (AQI 401-450); and Stage IV - 'Severe Plus' (AQI >450).

The GRAP Stage IV's primary focus remains on vehicle restrictions, including entry of commercial trucks into Delhi, diesel commercial vehicles for intra-Delhi movements, non-BS VI passenger vans, and LMVs (Light Motor Vehicles) in Delhi.

In addition to this, various agencies responsible for implementing measures under GRAP and Pollution Control Boards (PCBs) of NCR and Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC) have also been advised to ensure strict implementation of actions of Stage IV under GRAP during this period.

Furthermore, the commission has also appealed to children, the elderly, and those with respiratory, cardiovascular, cerebrovascular, or other chronic diseases to avoid outdoor activities and stay indoors, as much as possible.

Here are the measures prescribed under GRAP stage IV:

Stop entry of truck traffic into Delhi (except for trucks carrying essential commodities/ providing essential services and all CNG / electric trucks).

Ban on plying of Delhi registered diesel operated Medium Goods Vehicles (MGV) and Heavy Goods Vehicles (HGV) in Delhi, except those carrying essential commodities/ providing essential services.

Ban on plying of 4-wheeler diesel LMVs in NCT of Delhi and Districts of NCR bordering Delhi, except BS-VI vehicles and vehicles used for essential / emergency services.

Close down all industries in NCR, even in areas that don't have PNG infrastructure and supply but still running on fuels, other than the fuels as per the Standard list of approved fuels for NCR.

Ban C&D activities in linear public projects such as highways, roads, flyovers, over bridges, power transmission, pipelines, etc.

NCR State Governments / GNCTD to decide on allowing the public, municipal and private offices to work on 50 per cent strength and the rest to work from home.

Central Government may decide on permitting work from home for central government offices.

State Governments may consider additional emergency measures like the closure of schools/ colleges/ educational institutions, closure of non-emergency commercial activities and plying of vehicles on an odd-even basis etc.

However, industries like milk and dairy units and those involved in manufacturing life-saving medical equipment/ devices, drugs and medicines shall be exempted from the above restrictions.