Delhi Police holds cyber security awareness session: DCP KPS Malhotra's key tips

Delhi Police today organised a live Q&A session on the importance of cyber security in the country and informed people about the necessity of cyber-crime awareness. The session, titled 'Ask Me Anything,' was held on Twitter by KPS Malhotra, DCP (Cyber Crime Unit/IFSO), CP Secretariat in Delhi.

Malhotra urged the netizens to stay cautious and report about any incident related to Cyber Fraud or Cyber Crime, especially financial, to authorities as soon as possible. He also answered people’s questions on topics such as true caller, WhatsApp, email scams and suggested ways to avoid them.

He suggested that the first thing to do in any such incident is to always block the fraudsters phone number and report it either to the government’s official Cyber Fraud - Cyber Crime website https://cybercrime.gov.in or to the nearest police station.

He asked netizens to never share any OTP with anyone and actively report any frauds where citizens are losing money. He also shared the national cybercrime helpline number 155260, so people can report frauds. The DCP talked about the dark web, its security and privacy issues and how to stay alert.

Malhotra explained the dark web and its relation to cryptocurrencies and anonymity. He also asked them to always get cryptocurrencies from lawful channels to avoid any multilevel marketing frauds. He also asked people to pay taxes on any crypto gains to the government.

Malhotra also requested people to always check any website’s encryption certificate by checking if its URL is for HTTPS or HTTP and explained that HTTPS uses TLS (SSL) to encrypt requests and responses, while HTTP does not. A website that uses HTTP has HTTP:// in its URL, while a website that uses HTTPS has HTTPS://.

KPS Malhotra has been awarded Union Home Minister’s Medal for Excellence in Investigation 2021. He has worked in Narcotics Control Bureau & was also heading the SIT that probed the drugs case related to the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput.