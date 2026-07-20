Delhi Police imposes 'section 163' ahead of CJP’s 'Chalo Sansad' parliament march

Delhi Police has imposed Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS) in parts of New Delhi ahead of the proposed CJP “Chalo Sansad” march, with officers saying no permission has been sought or granted for the protest. The order restricts gatherings and processions around Parliament Street, while security has been tightened across the district.

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What is section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS)?

Section 163 BNSS is the law-and-order provision that replaced Section 144 of the CrPC, allowing authorities to restrict assemblies when they expect a threat to public order. In this case, Delhi Police has prohibited public meetings, assemblies of five or more people, speeches, slogans, processions, demonstrations, dharnas and the carrying of items such as lathis, swords, sticks, banners and brickbats in the affected area.

The restrictions apply to the New Delhi district, especially the Sub-Division Parliament Street, excluding the designated protest space at Jantar Mantar Road. The police said the exempted area may be used only with prior written permission, and violations can lead to action under Section 223 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

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Who is leading the CJP's Parliament march?

The proposed march is associated with the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP), also referred to in some reports as the group behind the “Chalo Sansad” or “Sansad Chalo” call. Reports say the march is scheduled for July 20, 2026, and is being linked to the party’s public mobilisation ahead of Parliament.

READ ALSO: CJP’s ‘Chalo Sansad’ march: Anti-riot vehicles, 5,000 personnel deployed; traffic advisory in Delhi

Has Delhi Police granted permission for the Parliament march?

Delhi Police has clearly said that no permission has been sought or granted for the Parliament march. That means any attempt to proceed without approval could be treated as an unauthorised gathering under the current prohibitory order.

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What restrictions are in place under Section 163?

The order bans assemblies of five or more people, public meetings, processions, demonstrations, dharnas, slogan-shouting and the carrying of weapons or protest materials in the restricted zone.

Which areas are under heightened security?

The New Delhi district, especially the Parliament Street sub-division and surrounding stretches near Parliament, is under heightened security, while Jantar Mantar remains the only designated protest site mentioned in the order.