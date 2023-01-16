Delhi Police registers case against social media accounts targeting Virat Kohli, MS Dhoni’s daughters

Delhi Police’s special cell registered a case against social media accounts for posting objectionable comments against the daughters of former Team India captains MS Dhoni and Virat Kohli. The police registered the case after Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) chief Swati Maliwal served a notice seeking action against the accused for making offensive comments about the two girls.

Maliwal tweeted in Hindi, “After my notice, the Delhi Police has registered an FIR in the case of indecent comments made against the daughters of Virat Kohli and MS Dhoni. Very soon, all the culprits will be arrested and sent behind bars.”

She also said in another tweet that a case has also been filed against those accounts that posted lewd comments about the family of the current Team India captain Rohit Sharma. Maliwal tweeted, “A case has also been registered for lewd comments made against the family of Captain Rohit Sharma. Warning to all trolls, fix it or DCW will fix it.”

A Delhi Police official told news agency ANI that they are pursuing the matter with Twitter. The official said, “FIR registered by IFSO Unit of Special Cell after a notice was sent by DCW chief Swati Maliwal on the reported objectionable remarks against the daughters of cricketers Virat Kohli, MS Dhoni and Rohit Sharma on social media. We are pursuing the matter with Twitter.”

Last week, Maliwal took cognisance of the comments against the young girls and wrote, “Some accounts are making lewd comments by posting pictures of daughters of two big players of the country Virat Kohli and Dhoni on Twitter. Such nasty things about a 2-year-old and a 7-year-old girl? If you don’t like a player, will you abuse his daughter? Issuing notice to police to register FIR.”

She also shared screenshots of tweets targeting Rohit Sharma’s wife and daughter and wrote, “Just as lewd comments are being made about Kohli and Dhoni’s daughters on Twitter, similarly Rohit Sharma’s wife and daughter are also being targeted for abuse. What is going on?”

Also read: Hyderabad Swiggy delivery agent dies after falling off a building to escape dog attack

Also watch: ‘SSMB28’, ‘Dhamaka’, ‘Dasara’, ‘Bhola Shankar’ and other upcoming Telugu films on OTT

Also watch: RRR’s road to Oscars 2023: What Rajamouli's film won so far