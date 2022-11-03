Delhi pollution: Entry of trucks banned as air quality turns 'severe'

Amid rising pollution in Delhi, the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) on Thursday ordered the governments of Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, and Rajasthan to stop the entry of trucks into the national capital. Delhi's air quality plunged into the 'severe' category on Thursday.

Trucks carrying essential commodities, providing essential services, and all CNG/electric trucks are exempted from the ban. The order stated that the ban is on plying of 4-wheeler diesel LMVs (Light Motor Vehicles) in the National Capital Territory of Delhi and Districts of NCR bordering Delhi, except BS-VI vehicles and vehicles used for essential/emergency services.

The commission has ordered state governments to abide by “with immediate effect” and impose a ban under "stage 4" of the Graded Response Action Plan in the NCR. Children, the elderly, and those with respiratory, cardiovascular, cerebrovascular, or other chronic diseases are advised to avoid outdoor activities and stay indoors as much as possible.

Under stage 4 of the plan, all industries in Delhi and NCR need to be closed down. However, industries like milk and dairy units and, and those involved in the manufacturing of life-saving medical equipment/devices/drugs and medicines will be exempted from the restrictions.

The commission said that as per the dynamic model and weather/meteorological forecast, the overall air quality over Delhi is likely to remain in the 'severe to severe plus' category from November 3 to 5, 2022.

The central government may take a decision on permitting work from home for central government offices. The order read that the state governments may consider additional emergency measures like the closure of schools, colleges, and educational institutions, closure of non-emergency commercial activities, and plying of vehicles on an odd-even basis.

