Delhi pollution: Primary schools to reopen from Nov 9, offices functioning at full capacity from today, says Gopal Rai

Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai said that primary schools in the national capital will reopen from November 9 and the ban on outdoor activities will also be lifted. He also mentioned that the ban on the entry of trucks into Delhi will also be lifted and that offices will be operating at full capacity from Monday.

Rai also noted that a ban on construction works pertaining to highways, roads, flyovers, overbridges, pipelines and power transmission has been lifted. He, however, mentioned that a ban on private construction and demolition will continue to remain in place till further notice despite Delhi’s improving air quality.

Rai was interacting with reporters after a high-level meeting on Monday to decide on reopening primary schools and revoking the order asking 50 per cent government staff to work from home. During this meeting, new directions by the air quality panel were also discussed.

The meeting comes a day after the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) revoked the ban on plying of non-BS VI diesel-run light motor vehicles in Delhi-NCR. The CAQM order stated, “In wake of the Delhi AQI nearing the ‘Severe +’ Category (AQI >450), the GRAP Stage-IV actions were invoked on 03.11.2022 based on the AQI forecasts. The forecasts also indicated a significant improvement around 5th-6th November, 2022, therefore, the sub-Committee while invoking Stage-IV of the GRAP, decided for a review of the situation on 6th November, 2022.”

Also read: Delhi wakes up to ‘very poor’ air quality; AQI hits 332

Also read: Centre's pollution watchdog lifts GRAP stage IV restrictions in Delhi-NCR amid improved AQI