Delhi prepares COVID-19 facility to accommodate 10,000 patients as cases rise

With an increasing need of hospital beds and isolation facilities, Delhi is setting up the country's biggest coronavirus centre. The temporary structure being created at Radha Soami Satsang Beas complex in Chattarpur is nearly the size of 22 football fields. Touted to be the world's largest, the centre is expected to accommodate more than 10,200 patients.

"This would be 10 times bigger than the field facility for Covid patients that was temporarily set up in China's Leishenshan to accommodate 1,000 patients," Hindustan Times reported citing an unidentified Home Ministry official.

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and his deputy Manish Sisodia recently assessed the preparations at the centre named Sardar Patel Covid Care Centre and Hospital. Setting-up the power infrastructure at such a facility requires an equally massive power infrastructure. BSES Rajdhani Power Limited (BRPL) has been tasked to set up the power infrastructure in a record time of 15-days, news agency PTI reported citing the BRPL spokesperson.

The Delhi government had earlier estimated that the number of coronavirus cases in the national capital may surge to to 1 lakh by this month-end. It would require nearly 15,000 beds, it had projected.

Meanwhile, Delhi has reported 62,655 cases, including 23,820 active cases, 36,602 discharges and 2,233 deaths. India recorded nearly 15,000 new cases of coronavirus in the last 24 hours. According to the latest figures, India recorded 14,933 new cases as well as 312 deaths in the past one day. The country's total coronavirus tally has reached 4,40,215 and the death toll has touched 14,011. There are 1,78,014 active cases in the country and 2,48,189 have been discharged so far.

